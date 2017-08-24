Privacy A Fundamental Right, 9 Supreme Court Judges Unanimous: 10 Points
Right to privacy: The petitioners said enforcing the use of Aadhaar is an infringement of privacy. They also stressed during Supreme Court hearings that the Aadhaar database was originally presented as a purely voluntary programme that offered to provide every Indian with an identity card.
The Aadhaar database links iris scans and fingerprints of more than a billion people.
New Delhi: Individual privacy is a fundamental right protected by the constitution, the Supreme Court has ruled, with a nine-judge bench unanimous that it is an intrinsic part of Right to Life and Liberty. The order is based on an array of petitions that have challenged the mandatory use of Aadhaar cards which assign a unique 12-digit ID to every citizen.
The court has overruled two earlier verdicts on right to privacy. The nine judges were unanimous in their verdict, but have given different reasons for arriving at it.
The court has not ruled on the validity of sharing information under Aadhaar today. That will be decided separately by a smaller bench.
The government had argued that the constitution does not guarantee individual privacy as an inalienable fundamental right. Petitioners argued that although the right to privacy is not explicitly set out in India's constitution, it nevertheless guarantees it implicitly.
"Our constitution gives us liberty to live life," Gopal Subramanium, a lawyer for the petitioners, had argued before the nine judges. "Liberty existed even before the constitution was drafted and it includes privacy. There cannot be a question of diminution but expansion of a right. Right to liberty includes freedom from encroachment on his or her privacy," he had said.
The government says Aadhaar is essential for all services including tax returns, opening bank accounts and securing loans, pensions and cash transfers for those entitled to welfare schemes. It has rejected suggestions that the Aadhaar programme, set up in 2009 by the previous Congress-led government, poses a threat to civil liberties.
Critics say the Aadhaar identity card links enough data to allow profiling because it creates a comprehensive profile of a person's spending habits, their friends and acquaintances, the property they own, and a trove of other information.
There are fears the data could be misused by a government that argues Indians have no right to privacy. There have been recurring reports of Aadhaar details being accidentally released, including on government websites.
In May, security researchers discovered that the Aadhaar information of as many as 135 million people had leaked online. UIDAI, the agency that governs Aadhaar, has repeatedly said that its data is secure.