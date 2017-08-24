Privacy A Fundamental Right, 9 Supreme Court Judges Unanimous: 10 Points

The Aadhaar database links iris scans and fingerprints of more than a billion people.

New Delhi: Individual privacy is a fundamental right protected by the constitution, the Supreme Court has ruled, with a nine-judge bench unanimous that it is an intrinsic part of Right to Life and Liberty. The order is based on an array of petitions that have challenged the mandatory use of Aadhaar cards which assign a unique 12-digit ID to every citizen.