Ram Rahim Sect Objects To Statement Of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar The case against Ram Rahim dates to 2002 and accuses him of sexually exploiting two women at the sprawling headquarters of his sect in the town of Sirsa in Haryana, about 260 km from Chandigarh. Ram Rahim has denied the charges.

"Without holding any discussion with us, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has unfortunately made a statement that Guru ji (Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh) will come there (appear in court). It has led to a situation of confusion," Aditya Insan, spokesman of Dera Sacha Sauda, said.



He has been told to be present in court for the verdict on Friday - it's unclear whether he will seek or be granted the option to video-conference instead.



"We have been receiving lakhs of calls from our followers. I came to know that 8-10 lakh people have reached (Panchkula) and an additional 15-20 lakh will also reach there," he said.



Mr Khattar had on Tuesday reportedly said "Our officers are in touch with the Dera chief and he will appear in the court on the appointed day."



When asked if Dera chief will appear in court, the spokesman said, "We have always followed due process of law, never have we gone out of law's purview and never ever will we do so," he said.



To another question, he said because of several controversies involving the sect for the last 15 years, "there is a great resentment among Dera followers."



Amid reports that Dera followers could stock 'lathis' and other weapons at the sect's different centres, the Punjab police has asked for careful inspections and checks.



