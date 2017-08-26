Ravish Kumar On The Ram Rahim Verdict And Politics Over Religion

A special episode of Ravish Kumar's Prime Time on the verdict in a rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and its fallout.

The fallout of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction showed the ugly side of religious fanaticism.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the self-styled chief of the sect Dera Sacha Sauda, was convicted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday in a rape case that dates back to 2002. What followed was violence, arson and rioting in a garish display of the religious fanaticism that has been promoted over the past few years even by TV networks. Thirty-one people died and scores were injured. Public and private property worth crores was destroyed. The scenes echoed the disgraceful vandalism Haryana had witnessed only a year ago during the Jat agitation.

Watch a special edition of Ravish Kumar's show Prime Time on the fallout of letting religion dictate politics and law.

Note: Hindi audio.
 

