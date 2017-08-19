Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express Derails In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Six coaches of the Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express have derailed in Uttar Pradesh.
Highlights
- 6 coaches of Utkal Express derail near Khautali, about 100 km from Delhi
- Train was headed from Puri in Odisha to Haridwar in Uttarakhand
- Number of casualties is not known yet
The incident took place in Khautali in Muzaffarnagar, barely 100 kilometres from the national capital, New Delhi.
#WATCH: Visuals from the train derailment site in Muzaffarnagar's Khatauli; 6 coaches have derailed. More details awaited #UttarPradeshpic.twitter.com/AiNdfKV7oS- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2017
The train was headed from Puri in Odisha to Haridwar in Uttarakhand.
The number of casualties is not known yet. The district administration has begun rescue operations; National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been sent from Delhi.
NDRF teams mobilised for rescue operation at Khatauli railway station,Muzaffarnagr, U.P. where train accident took place.- NDRF (@NDRFHQ) August 19, 2017
More details are awaited.