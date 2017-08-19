Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express Derails In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Highlights 6 coaches of Utkal Express derail near Khautali, about 100 km from Delhi Train was headed from Puri in Odisha to Haridwar in Uttarakhand Number of casualties is not known yet

#WATCH: Visuals from the train derailment site in Muzaffarnagar's Khatauli; 6 coaches have derailed. More details awaited #UttarPradeshpic.twitter.com/AiNdfKV7oS - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2017

NDRF teams mobilised for rescue operation at Khatauli railway station,Muzaffarnagr, U.P. where train accident took place. - NDRF (@NDRFHQ) August 19, 2017

Six coaches of the Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express have derailed in Uttar Pradesh.The incident took place in Khautali in Muzaffarnagar, barely 100 kilometres from the national capital, New Delhi.The train was headed from Puri in Odisha to Haridwar in Uttarakhand.The number of casualties is not known yet. The district administration has begun rescue operations; National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been sent from Delhi.More details are awaited.