Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express Derails In UP's Muzaffarnagar

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 19, 2017 18:52 IST
270 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express Derails In UP's Muzaffarnagar

The Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express derailed barely 100 km from Delhi

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. 6 coaches of Utkal Express derail near Khautali, about 100 km from Delhi
  2. Train was headed from Puri in Odisha to Haridwar in Uttarakhand
  3. Number of casualties is not known yet
Six coaches of the Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express have derailed in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place in Khautali in Muzaffarnagar, barely 100 kilometres from the national capital, New Delhi.
  
The train was headed from Puri in Odisha to Haridwar in Uttarakhand. 

The number of casualties is not known yet. The district administration has begun rescue operations; National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been sent from Delhi.
 
More details are awaited.

Trending

Share this story on

270 Shares
ALSO READInfosys Offers To Buy Back $2 Billion Of Shares As Vishal Sikka Quits
Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Expresstrain derailsrescue operationIndian railwaysNDRFMuzaffarnagar train derailment

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaJio Phone Booking VIP 2Vishal Sikka ResignsLenovo K8 Note SaleBareilly Ki Barfi

................................ Advertisement ................................