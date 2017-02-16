Budget
Punjab Elections 2017: Poll Panel to Review Allegations Of Breach Of Voting Machines

All India | | Updated: February 16, 2017 00:09 IST
Aam Admi Party alleged breach of security of Electronic Voting Machines.

New Delhi:  A day after the Aam Admi Party alleged breach of security of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in Punjab, the Election Commission (EC) today decided to send a team to state to review the security arrangements.

Chief Electoral Officer, Himachal Pradesh, Narendra Chauhan and Delhi Additional Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Kumar will visit select constituencies.

They have been directed to interact with political parties and take note of their concerns. They will also go through the CCTV footage and log books maintained at strong rooms.

The team has been asked to submit its report by February 17.

AAP had alleged that there have been "multiple instances of breach in EVMs' safety" in the state, where the party is hopeful of forming government.

The party also claimed the May 2015-notification of the EC, which lists out instructions regarding the storage, physical verification and movements of EVMs are not being complied with.

Aam Admi PartyElection commissionVoting in PunjabPunjab Election 2017Narendra Chauhan

