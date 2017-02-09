Punjab Election 2017: Holiday In 5 Districts Today For Re-Poll

Punjab Elections 2017: Re-Poll has been ordered in Amritsar, Moga, Sangrur, Muktsar and Mansa

The Punjab government declared holiday in Amritsar, Moga, Muktsar, Mansa and Sangrur districts, where polls will be held again in 48 polling stations today."In the wake of the re-poll in some booths of five districts in the state tomorrow, the Punjab government has declared a holiday in Amritsar, Moga, Muktsar, Mansa and Sangrur districts on February 9," the state government said in a release on Wednesday.All offices, boards, corporations, educational institutes and public undertakings of the state government in these five districts will remain closed today. This holiday has been declared under section 25 of Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881, a spokesperson said.Re-polling at the 48 polling stations under Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency and five Assembly segments was ordered by the Election Commission following malfunctioning of Voter-Verified Audit Paper Trail and Electronic Voting Machines in these stations during polling on February 4.In order to enable people working in factories, shops and commercial establishments in the five districts to exercise their franchise the government has declared a paid holiday today in all these establishments, where Thursday is not observed as a weekly off day, in lieu of their normal weekly holiday, an official spokesperson said.The Assembly election in Punjab was held on February 4. Results will be declared on March 11. The ruling Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance seeks to retain power in the state for a third consecutive term but it faces tough competition from the Congress and the debutante Aam Aadmi Party.