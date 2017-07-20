Presidential Election 2017: Cross-Voting In Presidential Poll Flashes Warning Signs For Opposition Asked about the evidence of cross-voting, Meira Kumar said: To a query on cross-voting in the election, she said, "I don't want to use this word and everybody has the right to vote according to his or her wish."

9 Shares EMAIL PRINT Many in opposition voted for Ram Nath Kovind rather than Meira Kumar in Gujarat, Goa and other states. New Delhi: Highlights Ram Nath Kovind wins President poll against Opposition's Meira Kumar Many in Opposition voted for Mr Kovind than Ms Kumar in number of states These include Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Bengal, Punjab, Assam, Tripura



Many in the opposition voted for Mr Kovind rather than their own



In Gujarat, at least 11 Congress MLAs are believed to have voted for Mr Kovind, who won 11 more votes than the BJP's 121 lawmakers. It presents a bleak picture for the party ahead of the voting on August 8 for three Rajya Sabha seats, one held by senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel.



The neon sign of the Congress hemorrhaging in Gujarat months before an election comes in the middle of speculation that its top leader in the state, Shankarsinh Vaghela, is in exit mode. Tomorrow, for Mr Vaghela's birthday, his supporters have organized a massive meeting that they say will be a show of strength. Mr Vaghela, who quit the BJP in 1995, has hinted at a big reveal tomorrow.



State Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki admitted that the party is concerned but claimed it would have no impact on the Rajya Sabha election: "The party will analyse and take action so that such a thing not repeated," he said.



Two of the four MPs of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab are believed to have voted for Mr Kovind.



In West Bengal, Mr Kovind won 11 votes though the BJP and its allies have only six votes in the state. It is not clear yet how many of the five extra votes are from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and how many from the Left.



In Tripura, where the BJP has zero lawmakers, Mr Kovind won seven votes.



In Maharashtra, Meira Kumar won 77 votes but was expecting at least 10 more. It is clear that some members of the Congress, NCP or Left voted with the BJP-led combine for Mr Kovind.



In Goa, the ruling BJP and its allies have 22 lawmakers but Mr Kovind got three more; at least two Congress members are believed to have voted with the rival side.



In Uttar Pradesh, at least eight opposition lawmakers are said to have cross-voted. These could include Samajwadi Party legislators who are with Mulayam Singh Yadav in his bitter feud with son Akhilesh Yadav.



Asked about the evidence of cross-voting, Meira Kumar said: To a query on cross-voting in the election, she said, "I don't want to use this word and everybody has the right to vote according to his or her wish."



Ram Nath Kovind's election as the next president of India was never in doubt but the large scale cross-voting in seven states throws up a big worry for the opposition, especially ahead of polls in Gujarat later this year.Many in the opposition voted for Mr Kovind rather than their own candidate Meira Kumar in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Punjab, Assam and Tripura.In Gujarat, at least 11 Congress MLAs are believed to have voted for Mr Kovind, who won 11 more votes than the BJP's 121 lawmakers. It presents a bleak picture for the party ahead of the voting on August 8 for three Rajya Sabha seats, one held by senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel.The neon sign of the Congress hemorrhaging in Gujarat months before an election comes in the middle of speculation that its top leader in the state, Shankarsinh Vaghela, is in exit mode. Tomorrow, for Mr Vaghela's birthday, his supporters have organized a massive meeting that they say will be a show of strength. Mr Vaghela, who quit the BJP in 1995, has hinted at a big reveal tomorrow.State Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki admitted that the party is concerned but claimed it would have no impact on the Rajya Sabha election: "The party will analyse and take action so that such a thing not repeated," he said.Two of the four MPs of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab are believed to have voted for Mr Kovind.In West Bengal, Mr Kovind won 11 votes though the BJP and its allies have only six votes in the state. It is not clear yet how many of the five extra votes are from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and how many from the Left.In Tripura, where the BJP has zero lawmakers, Mr Kovind won seven votes.In Maharashtra, Meira Kumar won 77 votes but was expecting at least 10 more. It is clear that some members of the Congress, NCP or Left voted with the BJP-led combine for Mr Kovind.In Goa, the ruling BJP and its allies have 22 lawmakers but Mr Kovind got three more; at least two Congress members are believed to have voted with the rival side.In Uttar Pradesh, at least eight opposition lawmakers are said to have cross-voted. These could include Samajwadi Party legislators who are with Mulayam Singh Yadav in his bitter feud with son Akhilesh Yadav.Asked about the evidence of cross-voting, Meira Kumar said: To a query on cross-voting in the election, she said, "I don't want to use this word and everybody has the right to vote according to his or her wish."