President Ram Nath Kovind Begins 2-Day Gujarat Tour, Visits Sabarmati Ashram

President Ram Nath Kovind today began his two-day Gujarat tour by visiting Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram.President Kovind, who is visiting Gujarat for the first time after becoming the president, was greeted by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Governor OP Kohli and other dignitaries at the city airport this afternoon.From the airport, the president went straight to the Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi lived between 1917 and 1930.President Kovind offered his floral tributes at Gandhiji's statue inside the Ashram, which is managed by the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust.Chairperson of the trust, Elabehn Bhatt, along with trustees Kartikeya Sarabhai and Amrut Modi accompanied Kovind during his brief tour of the Ashram, which is celebrating 100-years of its establishment.During his visit, President Kovind planted a tree on the premises of the Ashram. He also held talks with the trustees about the ongoing work of preserving the Gandhian-era documents and letters.The president also visited 'Hriday Kunj', a house inside the Ashram where Gandhiji and his wife Kasturba once lived.Before leaving, President Kovind also wrote a message in the visitors' book outside Hriday Kunj."It is a matter of great honour and privilege for me to be on the sacred precincts of the Sabarmati Ashram, epitomising the globally cherished Gandhian values of truth and non-violence, which continue to be as relevant today as they were in the past," President Kovind wrote."I join the nation in paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, whose teachings and ideals are an eternal source of inspiration and strength not only for India but also for the entire world," the message further read."On the occasion of the year-long Sabarmati Ashram Centenary Celebrations, let me reaffirm our resolve to follow the path of Gandhiji for peace and harmony amongst the nations and the entire mankind... Jai Hind!," President Kovind wrote.From the Ashram, President Kovind left for Mehsana town, where he is scheduled to attend a programme at Simandhar Swami Jain Temple on the occasion of Guru Ashish Mahaparv.Tomorrow, President Kovind will visit Jasdan town of Rajkot, where he will address a gathering near the town after taking part in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the link-4 of the ambitious SAUNI (Saurashtra-Narmada Avataran Irrigation Yojana) project.He will also visit Ghela Somnath temple near Jasdan town, which is around 60 kilometers from Rajkot city.