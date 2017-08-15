Kashmir's Problems Can Be Solved By Embracing Kashmiris, Says PM

Greetings to my fellow Indians on Independence Day

I see that lots of you have come as young Krishna's... today being Janmashtami too

We remember the great women and men who worked hard for India's freedom

People of India stand shoulder to shoulder with those affected due to natural disasters & the tragedy in Gorakhpur

This is a special year- 75th anniversary of Quit India, 100th anniversary of Champaran Satyagraha, 125th anniversary of Ganesh Utsav

We have to take the country ahead with the determination of creating a 'New India'

In our nation, there is no one big or small...everybody is equal. Together we can bring a positive change in the nation

We need the same determination as we did in the five years between 1942 and 1947. It is with that passion that we need to take India forward...

1st January 2018 will not be an ordinary day- those born in this century will start turning 18. They are Bhagya Vidhatas of our nation

We have to leave this 'Chalta Hai' attitude. We have to think of 'Badal Sakta Hai'- this attitude will help us as a nation

India's security is our priority

Those who have looted the nation and looted the poor are not able to sleep peacefully today

GST has shown the spirit of cooperative federalism. The nation has come together to support GST & the role of technology has also helped

Today, even the poorest is linked to the mainstream and the country is moving towards progress

Good governance is about speed and simplification of processes

India's stature in the world is rising. The world is with us in fighting the menace of terror. I thank all nations helping us doing so

We have to work for the progress of Jammu and Kashmir

There is no question of being soft of terrorism or terrorists

We all stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our brothers and sisters in Jammu and Kashmir. They have suffered a lot due to terrorism. We are determined to develop the state, educate the youth, give them jobs, include them in the mainstream, increase business and jobs and give them reasons to rejoice

Kashmir's problem can only be solved by embracing Kashmiris

A New India is an India where the system doesn't control the common man, but the common man should control the system. Every Indian in a New India should remember the words 'Swaraj mera janm siddh adhikaar hai' (Swaraj is my birth right).

A New India will be our democracy's biggest strength

Times are changing. There is a constant change in demand, and a constant change in technology... with these, the nature of jobs are also changing, and we must move with the times

We are nurturing our youngsters to be job creators and not job seekers

I want to mention those women who have to suffer due to 'Tripe Talaq'- I admire their courage. We are with them in their struggles

India is about Shanti, Ekta and Sadbhavana. Casteism and communalism will not help us

Violence in the name of 'Astha' is not something to be happy about, it will not be accepted in India

We are taking the nation on a new track (of development) and are moving ahead with speed. We are devoting significant attention to eastern India- Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Northeast. These parts have to grow further

In 1942, the nation's call was 'Bharat Chhoro' (Quit India). In 2017, the nation's call is 'Bharat Jodo' (A United India)... that is our true strength. Irrespective of caste, community and religion we are one India

Today people are celebrating honesty. Dishonest have no place here

There is a significant rise in taxpayers in the country. Following GST and note ban, over 18 lakh people with disproportionate incomes have been brought to book. Tax has been collected from them and they have been brought into the tax fold

We have shut down 1.75 lakh companies who did illegal practices. We shut down 300 Hawala companies and many more offshore companies that indulged in malpractices. We have shown that corruption will not be tolerated in India

We are fighting corruption - for the bright future of India and the wellbeing of our people

India is fast moving towards a digital economy. That is a very promising trend... BHIM app has seen large transactions and I urge businesses to make the BHIM app a part of your business transactions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of 71st Independence Day today. Dressed in off-white kurta and crimson turban, PM Modi first paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat this morning before heading to the Red Fort where he unfurled the Tricolour. This was PM Modi's fourth Independence Day address. PM Modi, who reached the 17th century monument to give his customary Independence Day speech, was received by Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra. Later, he received a Guard of Honour from a contingent of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. The Prime Minister then unfurled the national flag amid a 21 gun salute. PM Modi had asked all Indians to share their ideas for his speech from the ramparts of Red Fort and received over 8,000 messages. In last year's Independence Day speech, PM Modi had hailed India's rich cultural heritage. His speech focused on ushering a digital and corruption-free India. He had spoken on social issues, including cleanliness and the education of girls.