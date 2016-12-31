Collapse
PM Narendra Modi To Discuss Notes Ban Impact In Address To Nation Today: 10 Points

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 31, 2016 17:09 IST
PM Narendra Modi had said inconveniences due to notes ban would last 50 days. (Reuters)

New Delhi:  With the deadline to submit old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes now over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation this evening on the impact of his abrupt demonetisation move. The prime minister is expected to roll out a roadmap for the economy in his speech this evening. PM Modi's speech could also detail the steps his government has taken towards easing the cash crunch that followed after demonetisation. This will be the PM's second address to the nation since November 8, when the notes ban move was announced.
Here are the 10 latest developments on this story:
  1. The 50-day period that the PM had sought to bring normalcy after the notes ban announcement ended yesterday.
  2. While the restrictions on cash withdrawal stays on because of a limited cash supply to banks, the daily withdrawal limit from ATMs will be increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,500 from tomorrow. However, the weekly limit per bank account remains unchanged at Rs. 24,000 as the government tries to replace the outlawed currency with new bills.
  3. The RBI has asked banks to submit details of the deposits made in the outlawed currency. It is estimated that more than 90 per cent of the cancelled notes have been already deposited in banks, which means that the government's intention of removing black money may have missed its mark.
  4. On November 8, PM Modi's shock announcement rendered 86 percent of India's currency void, giving people until Friday to swap their old 500 rupee and 1,000-rupee bills for new ones.
  5. The move caused a major cash crunch as the government struggled to replace old notes with new 500 and 2,000 rupee bills, leading to a united attacked by the opposition.
  6. While cash shortages have eased somewhat, bankers and analysts said the situation is far from normal and could last at least another six months. They said the move could hit economic growth and lead to job losses and a drop in demand for goods.
  7. The long queues outside banks have thinned down but a single 2,000-rupee note is still all that most ATMs dispense to customers. The RBI, while easing the restrictions on ATM withdrawals, has asked banks to ensure that the new 500-rupee notes are dispensed from cash machines. So far, these notes have been in very short supply.
  8. Only 35-40 percent of ATM machines are currently dispensing cash, according to Ramaswamy Venkatachalam, managing director, India and South Asia, Fidelity Information Services, a banking technology provider.
  9. Until March 31, old notes can be deposited with the Reserve Bank of India but December 30 was the last opportunity to do so at other banks. After the March deadline there will be a minimum 10,000 rupees penalty for holding old notes.
  10. Economists expect the economy to benefit in the long term due to an increase in tax revenues but only once there is a plentiful supply of those elusive new notes in circulation.

