PM Narendra Modi To Discuss Notes Ban Impact In Address To Nation Today: 10 Points

PM Narendra Modi had said inconveniences due to notes ban would last 50 days. (Reuters)

New Delhi: With the deadline to submit old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes now over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation this evening on the impact of his abrupt demonetisation move. The prime minister is expected to roll out a roadmap for the economy in his speech this evening. PM Modi's speech could also detail the steps his government has taken towards easing the cash crunch that followed after demonetisation. This will be the PM's second address to the nation since November 8, when the notes ban move was announced.