PM Narendra Modi To Discuss Notes Ban Impact In Address To Nation Today: 10 Points

PM Narendra Modi had said inconveniences due to notes ban would last 50 days. (Reuters)
New Delhi: With the deadline to submit old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes now over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation this evening on the impact of his abrupt demonetisation move. The prime minister is expected to roll out a roadmap for the economy in his speech this evening. PM Modi's speech could also detail the steps his government has taken towards easing the cash crunch that followed after demonetisation. This will be the PM's second address to the nation since November 8, when the notes ban move was announced.
Here are the 10 latest developments on this story:
While the restrictions on cash withdrawal stays on because of a limited cash supply to banks, the daily withdrawal limit from ATMs will be increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,500 from tomorrow. However, the weekly limit per bank account remains unchanged at Rs. 24,000 as the government tries to replace the outlawed currency with new bills.
The RBI has asked banks to submit details of the deposits made in the outlawed currency. It is estimated that more than 90 per cent of the cancelled notes have been already deposited in banks, which means that the government's intention of removing black money may have missed its mark.
The move caused a major cash crunch as the government struggled to replace old notes with new 500 and 2,000 rupee bills, leading to a united attacked by the opposition.
While cash shortages have eased somewhat, bankers and analysts said the situation is far from normal and could last at least another six months. They said the move could hit economic growth and lead to job losses and a drop in demand for goods.
Only 35-40 percent of ATM machines are currently dispensing cash, according to Ramaswamy Venkatachalam, managing director, India and South Asia, Fidelity Information Services, a banking technology provider.