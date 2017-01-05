PM Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi Pay Respects To Guru Gobind Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday paid respects to Guru Gobind Singh on his 350th birth anniversary. PM Modi said that Guru Gobind Singh's bravery is etched in the heart of every Indian and Mrs Gandhi hailed him for fighting against injustice, tyranny and social differences."Guru Gobind Singh ji was not only creator of the gracious "Khalsa" but was a renowned spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher. He sacrificed his entire life at the altar of safeguarding the rights of underprivileged," Mrs Gandhi said in a statement."He fought against injustice, tyranny and social differences. It is a day to rededicate ourselves to the ideals of equality.. of leading an honest, truthful and virtuous life continues to guide and inspire entire humanity," she added."Guru Gobind Singhji was blessed with indomitable courage and tremendous knowledge. His bravery is etched in the heart and mind of every Indian," PM Modi said.The Prime Minister added: "Guru Gobind Singhji's entire life was devoted to serving people and fighting for values of truth, justice and compassion," in a series of tweets.Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th Sikh guru.