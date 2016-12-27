PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation For 900-Km Char Dham Highway Project In Dehradun

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for Char Dham highway project in Uttarakhand. A sum of 12,000-crore has been sanctioned for the 900-km-long highway project that will improve connectivity between the four pilgrimage centres - Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri."This Char Dham project is a tribute to those who lost their lives during the Uttarakhand flash floods," PM Modi said, dedicating it to the victims of the 2013 flash floods in the state.Over 5,000 people, including pilgrims, were killed in the flash floods that hit the Kedarnath Valley in June 2013."Earlier, pilgrims had to worry about getting stranded due to landslides and they would be anxious about the uncertainties. But, with this project, all the uncertainties will be gone and the pilgrims' mind will be free from all worries," he said.The prime minister also said that the project will improve the economy of the state."This project will provide livelihood to the people, boost tourism and thus jack up the economy of the state. Tourism is the biggest asset of Uttarakhand. If facilities are provided, then which family in the country would not want to come here," asked PM Modi while addressing the crowd at 'Parivartan Maharally' at the Parade Ground in Dehradun after the foundation laying ceremony.The project involves building tunnels, viaducts, bridges and bypasses in the entire state, along with way-side amenities that will include helipad for emergency evacuation and parking facilities, among others.The prime minister said that he wanted to drive Uttarakhand to new peaks of development so that lack of job opportunities does not force its youths to leave the state."There is an old saying in the hills of Uttrarakhand which means the waterbodies and youths of the mountains are not able to serve the land where they originate. I have decided to prove this wrong", he said, adding "I want to take Uttarakhand to new peaks of development where people are not forced by circumstances to leave their homes in the Himalayas and spend their lives in the dirty streets of cities in search of work".PM Modi also promised people that he was going to drag Uttarakhand out of the "bottomless pit of corruption in which it was languishing under the present regime", the PM said the state needs a double-engine, one at the Centre and the other in the state capital to pull it out of its woes.The Prime Minister also highlighted the steps taken by his government to provide free LPG connections to poor BPL households and helping women lead a healthy smoke-free life in the remote hill areas of the state.He also spoke of what he had done for the implementation of OROP and his campaign against corruption and black money and sought the blessings of the people of the state in his fight against corruption.(with inputs from agencies)