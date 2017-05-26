PM Modi Names India's Longest Bridge After Assam Singer Bhupen Hazarika

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the country's longest bridge over River Lohit in Assam and said it will serve as a foundation for a new economic revolution and help India in its efforts to become a superpower.Dedicating the 9.15 km-long bridge to the nation, he said it will connect and bring closer the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.He also announced that the government has decided to name the bridge after singer Bhupen Hazarika, who hailed from Sadia."The bridge will not only save money, reduce travel time but it comes as a foundation for the beginning of a new economic revolution. That's why the whole nation has its eyes on this bridge", Modi said here on third anniversary of his government."The shortening of distance by 165 km, reducing travel time by 7-8 hours will open new doors to economic development", he said.The Rs 2,056 crore bridge is 3.55 km longer than the Bandra-Worli Sea link.He said, "The bridge will bring development to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. For fulfilling India's dream of becoming a top economically developed nation, a superpower, then the North Eastern region is the place to begin with", he said."If development is to be made permanent, then infrastructure is the first requirement. It is on the twotracks of physical infrastructure and social infrastructure that complete development is achieved," PM Modi said.The Prime Minister said the government has been striving for long lasting development by creating permanent infrastructure for fulfilling the dreams of the nation.PM Modi said, "This bridge will also open new road for the high quality North East ginger grown by farmers of the region and improve their economic condition. If they take to organic ginger farming, a global market will open up to them".