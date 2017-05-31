Peacock Don't Have Sex, Says Judge Who Recommended Cow As National Animal

A Rajasthan High Court judge who recommended today that the cow be declared the national animal of India shared a baffling view on the national bird peacock, as he described both the species as "pious"."The peacock is a lifelong brahmachari (celibate). It never has sex with the peahen. The peahen gets pregnant after swallowing the tears of the peacock," Judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma told reporters.He made the comment while comparing the cow with the peacock and explaining why he believed it deserves national animal status."The peacock is celibate and that's why it is worn by Lord Krishna on his forehead. Similarly, the cow has many divine qualities," he said.Besides suggesting that the cow should be revered, Justice Sharma also recommended to the state government that the penalty for cow killing should be a life term. He said Rajasthan's senior most bureaucrat, the Chief Secretary, must coordinate with the centre on his recommendation."Nepal is a Hindu nation and has declared the cow as its national animal...It is expected from the state government that they should take action to get a legal entity for the cow in this country," he said.The judge was hearing a compliance report on the management of a cow shelter near state capital Jaipur when he made the observations.He later told NDTV that his 20-point recommendations in court today were "the voice of my soul," describing himself as "a devotee of Lord Shiv who revers the cow."Justice Sharma said his recommendations in court were not linked to the beef debate raging across the country and he refused to comment on the Madras High Court putting on hold on Tuesday the Centre's new restrictions on sale and slaughter of cattle.Justice Sharma, who retires today, reportedly wants to be a Supreme Court lawyer.