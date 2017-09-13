On A Visit Of Many Firsts, Japanese PM Abe To Arrive In Gujarat Today: 10 Facts
The big highlight of PM Abe's is tomorrow; a public function to mark beginning of work of India's first high-speed rail project, popularly called the bullet train. About 10,000 people are expected to attend.
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's two-day visit to the state will have a first-of-its-kind roadshow (File
Gujarat: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will land to a grand welcome in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat at 3.30 this afternoon, starting his two-day visit to the state with a first-of-its-kind roadshow by the two leaders from the Ahmedabad airport to Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram. "I look forward to welcoming PM Shinzo Abe," tweeted PM Modi who will accompany the visiting dignitary through his India trip. The foundation stone for India's first bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, which will be built with financial assistance from Japan, is tomorrow morning.
Here are the 10 facts:
India truly values its ties with Japan and looks forward to further boost the bilateral relations in a wide range of areas, tweeted PM Modi, who will reach Gujarat an hour before his Japanese counterpart's aircraft touches down to receive him at the Ahmedabad airport.
Thousands of people will line up along the 9-km stretch through which the cavalcade of the two VVIPs will pass. It will also have scores of children singing and dance every few hundred metres, on 28 stages, to highlight India's myriad cultures.
Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar have been spruced up for the Japanese PM's visit, complete with hoardings, cut-outs and for PM Abe's evenings, streets shimmering in fluorescent lights. Security is going to be tight and movement of people restricted; over 9,000 policemen are being deployed across the twin cities.
From Sabarmati Ashram, the leaders will head to the famous 'Sidi Saiyyid Ni Jaali', a 16th century mosque built in yellow sandstone in eastern Ahmedabad. PM Modi will personally explain the 16th-century mosque's rich heritage and architecture including its famous intricate lattice or jaali work to the visiting leader who will be accompanied by his spouse Akie Abe.
The big highlight of PM Abe's is tomorrow; a public function to mark beginning of work of India's first high-speed rail project, popularly called the bullet train. About 10,000 people are expected to attend.
The 508-km rail project that will cost an estimated Rs.1,10,000 crore is expected to be completed by 2022-2023.
A big chunk of this expenditure will be funded with Japanese loan of Rs. 88,000 crore on a minimal, 0.1 per cent, rate of interest. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said India will have 50 years to repay the loan with 15 years grace.
Of the 508-km stretch, 468 km (92 per cent) of the route will be elevated, 27 km (6 per cent) in tunnel and the remaining 13 km (2 per cent) will be on the ground. The bullet train will also pass through the country's longest tunnel of 21 km, of which 7 km will be under the sea.
At the 12th annual summit between leaders of the two countries, the two PMs will later review the progress in the "multifaceted cooperation" between the two countries and set the future direction for the special strategic partnership.
Gujarat Chief secretary JN Singh said 15 agreements will also be signed for investments in the state during PM Abe's visit. "These firms will invest in Gujarat during the next one month, for which MoUs will be signed during the summit," Singh told reporters.