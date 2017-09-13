On A Visit Of Many Firsts, Japanese PM Abe To Arrive In Gujarat Today: 10 Facts

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's two-day visit to the state will have a first-of-its-kind roadshow (File

Gujarat: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will land to a grand welcome in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat at 3.30 this afternoon, starting his two-day visit to the state with a first-of-its-kind roadshow by the two leaders from the Ahmedabad airport to Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram. "I look forward to welcoming PM Shinzo Abe," tweeted PM Modi who will accompany the visiting dignitary through his India trip. The foundation stone for India's first bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, which will be built with financial assistance from Japan, is tomorrow morning.