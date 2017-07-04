Office Of President 'Above Party Politics', Says Ram Nath Kovind

National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, who will be contesting joint opposition's presidential nominee Meira Kumar on July 17, today said that the office of the President should be kept 'above party politics'. The former Bihar governor assured the parties supporting him he will uphold the highest esteem of the prestigious office.Stating that he is not associated with any political party, Mr Kovind appealed to all members of the presidential election collegiums to support his candidature.Mr Kovind was addressing a meeting of the leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the ruling party of Telangana which is extending support to him."Ever since I became Governor of Bihar, I have been working throughout in a non-partisan manner, keeping every citizen of Bihar with equal status without any discrimination. I can assure you that I will continue to keep the position of the President above party," he told the meeting attended by TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu and some other BJP leaders."As on today I am not associated with any political party. Of course my earlier background had been with the BJP. I had the privilege of working in the team of Venkaiah Naidu. Even after resigning the governorship I did not join any party," Mr Kovind said.The former Bihar governor said that the President is also the supreme commander of the armed forces and security of 'our international borders should be our topmost priority'."I can assure you I will always strive for all round development of the nation irrespective of caste, creed, language, region and geographical situations."The NDA nominee said he would also do his best to fulfil the aspirations of youth and for development of modern education."We have to fulfil dream of new India which our honourable Prime Minister has been advocating till 2022 when we celebrate completion of 75 years of our independence."Mr Kovind, who arrived in Hyderabad in the morning, also addressed the MPs and state legislators of BJP and YSR Congress Party.He later left for Vijayawada to meet Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders of TDP and BJP.