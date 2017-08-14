Odisha Plans To Release Tigers In Forest To Raise Big Cat Population

The Odisha government is planning to release adult Royal Bengal Tigers in low-tiger density forests in a bid to raise the population of the big cats. "We are planning to release a pair of tigers at Satkosia tiger reserve in Angul district on a pilot basis. If the scheme is successful, the government may undertake similar efforts in other forests," Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Sandeep Tripathy said today.The tigers to be released would probably be brought from outside the state, he said. Mr Tripathy said tiger relocation programmes have been successful at Sariska National Park in Rajasthan and Panna National Park in Madhya Pradesh.According to the 2016 tiger census, Odisha has only 40 Royal Bengal Tigers. There are only two big cats - one male and a female - at Satkosia forest division, forest officials said.Satkosia has been chosen for the project as the tigers will get a good food source since a large number of preys such as deer and other similar species live there. "We have identified particular sites with proper habitat and prey for the tigers. If the programme yields fruitful results, it will be extended to other parts of the state," Sandeep Tripathy said, adding Odisha has informed the National Tiger Conservation Authority about its plan.Mr Tripathy said a team of forest officials will soon visit Sariska and Panna to gather information about the programme.