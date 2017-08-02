No Troop Reduction By India At Doklam, Say Sources, Rebutting China's Claim

Contrary to Chinese claims, there has been no reduction in the number of Indian troops in Doklam plateau, where Indian and Chinese soldiers are engaged in a face-off, sources have told NDTV.The Chinese government has released a 15-page document today regarding the standoff near Sikkim that started in June. The document says at the moment, there are approximately 40 Indian soldiers facing off against the Chinese Army in Doklam, down from the 240 that had been in the area at one point.India has not reduced numbers in the Doklam plateau, sources told NDTV. The information is incorrect and that 350 to 400 soldiers remain deployed on either side, the sources said.