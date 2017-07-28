Nitish Kumar Faces Trust Vote Today In Bihar Assembly: 10 Updates

Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister on Thursday, Sushil Modi will be his deputy.

Patna: Nitish Kumar, who took oath for the sixth time as the Bihar Chief Minister on Thursday morning, will face a trust vote in the Assembly today. The day-long session begins at 11 am. Lalu Yadav's party, which had initially claimed to have the support of a dozen legislators from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United, is batting for a conscience vote, in which legislators are not bound by orders to vote for any particular party. The Chief Minister and his new partner, the BJP, claim to have the support of 132 lawmakers in the 243-member assembly.