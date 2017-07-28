Nitish Kumar Faces Trust Vote Today In Bihar Assembly: 10 Updates

Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister on Thursday, Sushil Modi will be his deputy.
Patna: Nitish Kumar, who took oath for the sixth time as the Bihar Chief Minister on Thursday morning, will face a trust vote in the Assembly today. The day-long session begins at 11 am. Lalu Yadav's party, which had initially claimed to have the support of a dozen legislators from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United, is batting for a conscience vote, in which legislators are not bound by orders to vote for any particular party. The Chief Minister and his new partner, the BJP, claim to have the support of 132 lawmakers in the 243-member assembly.
Here are the 10 latest developments in this story:
At a meeting of Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress this evening, RJD appeared to have lost its confidence regarding support from a section of Nitish Kumar's legislators. In an indication that the JD(U) lawmakers' support would not extend to defying party whip, RJD's Raghuvansh Prasad Yadav said they want lawmakers to be able to vote according to their conscience.
In the 243-member assembly, Nitish Kumar needs the support of 122 members for a majority. The Chief Minister's party has 71 legislators, the BJP 53. BJP allies have 5 seats -- Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP has two seats, RLSP has two seats and HAM has one. There are four Independents and four CPI-ML lawmakers. Between them, the RJD and Congress have 107 seats.
Just 14 hours after he effectively ended Bihar's Grand Alliance, handing his resignation to Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi, Nitish Kumar took oath on Thursday morning at the head of new government formed with ex-ally BJP. Sushil Kumar Modi, the tallest leader of the BJP, took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister, the post he occupied before Nitish Kumar ended their alliance in 2013.
"I took the decision to form the new government in the interest of Bihar... I am committed to the development of Bihar," Mr Kumar told reporters shortly after taking oath. "I am confident that the pace of progress of the state will gain fresh momentum with assistance from the Centre."
"The JD(U)-BJP alliance had earlier taken Bihar to new heights... At the time, people used to take pride in saying 'I am a Bihari'. In the last 20 months something went wrong. But now the JD(U)-BJP alliance will again take Bihar to newer heights," the Deputy Chief Minister said.
Nitish Kumar is facing a barrage of criticism from Lalu Yadav and the Congress, with whom he had crafted the Grand Alliance ahead of the 2015 elections to keep the BJP out in the state. Both parties have accused him of opportunism and abusing the trust of the people.
Lalu Yadav's party has threatened to appeal in Supreme Court against the Governor's decision to allow Nitish Kumar to stake claim to form government. They contend that being the single largest party in the assembly, they should have been given the opportunity.
In a shock move, Nitish Kumar had resigned the post of the Chief Minister yesterday after Lalu Yadav said his son Tejashwi Yadav will not step down from the post of the Deputy Chief Minister despite being named in a corruption case. Nitish Kumar, whose USP has been a corruption-free government, said, "My conscience would not allow me to continue", after handing his resignation to the Governor.
Within minutes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted praising him and the BJP moved swiftly to offer support. At midnight, Mr Kumar and Sushil Modi met the Governor and staked claim to form government.
Nitish Kumar had ended his 17-year alliance with the BJP in 2013 over its decision to name Narendra Modi its Prime Ministerial candidate. Over the last few months, he had broken ranks with the opposition to support several initiatives of the PM, including demonetisation and the candidature of Ram Nath Kovind for the post of the President.