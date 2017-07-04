Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Family Allegedly Threatened In Kolkata, 6 Arrested

Kolkata's infamous 'syndicate raj' has hit members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's family. A senior Trinamool lawmaker and his mother, a former Trinamool lawmaker filed a police complaint alleging they were threatened by a gang of young men on Monday. Six men were later arrested.Around 1 pm on Monday, a gang of about eight men arrived on four motorcycles at 90 Sarat Bose Road - named after Netaji's brother - at the house of Netaji's nephew, Dr Sishir Bose. His wife, former Trinamool MP Krishna Bose and his son, a former professor and sitting Trinamool MP Sugata Bose, were at home at that time.The men marched into the ground floor sitting room where Ms Bose was seated, started questioning her about the construction going on at the house. They, then, threatened her if the family didn't buy construction material from them, there would be trouble."A minor repair started this morning because of some rain damage to first floor verandah (porch). A gang of young people made demands that building materials have to be sourced from them and wanted to know name of the contractor. There was none because just four ordinary masons were working," said Professor Sugata Bose.When he heard the men shouting, he rushed downstairs to confront them. As he was making a phone call to the police, the men said, call whoever you want, nothing will happen. He also called the local Trinamool MP Subrata Bakshi. By the time the police arrived, the gang fled."They were quite aggressive towards my mother and when I asked them to leave, they got on their bikes and went away," he added.A formal police complaint was filed by Professor Bose saying the men had trespassed into his house and intimidated his mother and him.