Netaji Bose Played Major Role In Freeing India From Colonialism: PM Narendra Modi

I salute Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His valour played a major role in freeing India from colonialism. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Honoured that our Government got the opportunity to declassify files relating to Netaji Bose & fulfil a popular demand pending for decades. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

