Netaji Bose Played Major Role In Freeing India From Colonialism: PM Narendra Modi

All India | | Updated: January 23, 2017 14:07 IST
PM Narendra Modi paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary today

New Delhi:  On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted his valour, saying that he had played a major role in attaining independence for the country.

"I salute Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His valour played a major role in freeing India from colonialism," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
 
He said Netaji Bose was a great intellectual who always thought about the interests and well being of the marginalised sections of society.

On the occasion, PM Modi also highlighted that his government had declassified files on Bose.

"Honoured that our government got the opportunity to declassify files relating to Netaji Bose & fulfil a popular demand pending for decades," he said in another tweet.
  

