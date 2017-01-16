Navjot Singh Sidhu Says Joining Congress 'My Ghar Wapasi'

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu today declared himself a "born Congressman" a day after formally joiningaCricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu today declared himself a "born Congressman" a day after formally joining the party after weeks of negotiations ahead of the Punjab election next month. "This is my ghar wapsi," said Mr Sidhu, who quit the BJP in September complaining that he had been sidelined."This is a fight for Punjab's self-respect," Mr Sindhu, 58, said, addressing his first press conference as a member of the Congress.The ex-commentator broke into couplets and poetry in his flamboyant style to elaborate on his campaign in Punjab."Bhaag Badal bhaag (run, Badal, run),"he joked, targeting Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and his family and blaming them for what he called Punjab's downfall."Navjot Singh Sidhu's fight is for the redemption of Punjab. I can't see the youth dying slowly," he said, highlighting the state's notorious drug problem.Mr Sidhu met Rahul Gandhi yesterday before making formal his entry into the Congress. He also tweeted his photo with the Congress vice president.The former cricketer, who was in the BJP for over a decade, joined the Congress after several rounds of meetings with Mr Gandhi. His wife Navjot Kaur said he would be contesting from the Amritsar East seat. Sources also said he would get one ticket per family for some of his supporters. As one of the party's star campaigners, he is expected to address a series of rallies.It is not clear whether Mr Sidhu will be offered the post of the deputy Chief Minister, as he has demanded. the party after weeks of negotiations ahead of the Punjab election next month. "This is my ghar wapsi," said Mr Sidhu, who quit the BJP in September complaining that he had been sidelined.