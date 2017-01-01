Akhilesh Yadav Stages Coup, Declared Samajwadi Party Chief At Big Meet

At a meeting of about 5000 Samajwadi Party leaders and workers at a big public ground in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav staged a coup, with his supporters declaring him party chief. Minutes before, his father Mulayam Singh had declared the meet illegal and warned of strict action against anyone who attended.Much of the party is at the national convention called by Akhilesh Yadav, cheering and shouting slogans. His uncle and Mulayam Singh's cousin Ram Gopal Yadav declared the chief minister party chief and proposed that Mulayam Singh should play the role of mentor in the party.To vigorous chants of "Jai Akhilesh", his uncle Ram Gopal Yadav said, "We give him the authority to reconstitute the parliamentary board , all units... we will inform the election commission of this".Ram Gopal Yadav also proposed that Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal Yadav, who has engaged in a bitter tussle for power with the chief minister for months, be removed from the post of the Samajwadi Party's UP chief.He also proposed that politician Amar Singh be thrown out of the party. The Akhilesh Yadav camp accuses Amar Singh of instigating Mulayam Singh against his son.