MOM's Kooke Kawn: This Groovy Number From Sridevi's Film Will Make You Dance The second song of Sridevi's upcoming movie MOM, titled Kooke Kawn, has been unveiled by the makers of the film today

1 Share EMAIL PRINT MOM: A still from the song Kooke Kawn New Delhi: Highlights The song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh The lyrics of the peppy number have been written by Irshad Kamil MOM also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna Kooke Kawn features Sajal Ali, who is seen dancing the night away in a club with her friends. At the end of the song, a worried Sridevi enters the club to pick up her daughter and looks completely dazed seeing the environment around her. Kooke Kawn has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh. The lyrics of the peppy number have been written by Irshad Kamil the music has been directed by A R Rahman.



Watch the second song of MOM, titled Kooke Kawn, here:





On Friday,

At a recent promotional event for MOM, Sridevi said that 'one line' from the film 'got her really excited.'



"After English Vinglish (The Gauri Shinde-directed film released in 2012), I got busy with my daughters. I really didn't plan to do more films. I have never planned things. When Boney (Boney Kapoor, The film's producer and Sridevi's husband) told me a line of the story, it really got me excited. It took nearly two years to develop the story and start this project," news agency IANS quoted Sridevi as saying.



MOM has been directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh and Adnan Siddiqui in key roles.



MOM is scheduled to release in theatres on July 7.



(With IANS inputs)



