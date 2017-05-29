Mizoram Government Issues Warning Ahead Of Cyclone Mora

Mizoram government issued a warning today that cyclone 'Mora' accompanied by a thunderstorm and very heavy rainfall is likely to lash the state on May 30 and 31.The Mizoram Disaster Management Authority and the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department received a warning that the cyclone called 'Mora' will hit several states in the country and was most likely to lash Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura on Tuesday and Wednesday, an official statement said.The statement advised the people to take precaution and other preventive measures as the cyclone could trigger massive landslides and flash floods in the state.The Met department said Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal are likely to see heavy to very heavy rainfall.The storm will result in squally winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60kmph along and off Andaman Island and adjoining seas during next 48 hours.The storm, according to the forecast, is going to turn into a severe one between Monday and Tuesday and by May 31 it would become a deep depression.Winds would gust at a speed of 100-130kmph when it turns into a severe cyclonic storm, India Meteorological Department said.The monsoon is expected to arrive over Kerala anytime now but sources say the cyclone may also help pull in the monsoon faster towards the mainland.Cyclone Vardah, which struck Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in December last year, has caused extensive damage to Chennai city. Nearly 14,000 trees were uprooted by the cyclone.The cyclone had also damaged the power supply network in the city.(With inputs from PTI)