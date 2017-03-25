Yogi Adityanath's First Speech As UP Chief Minister In Gorakhpur: Highlights

Here are the live updates of Yogi Adityanath's speech:
- I am thankful to the 22 crore people of UP who gave the BJP, on the insistence of the world's most popular politician PM Modi and Amit Shah, a chance to form the government.
- PM Modi's development programmes are being made available to all the citizens. He has entrusted me with the responsibility to make the dreams of the state true.
- Brain drain was a problem, businessmen were moving out, women and anganwadi workers continue their protests.
- PM Modi was worried how to fix things in UP, how to develop this huge state.
- He had laid foundation for a fertilizer company and AIIMS hospital. Now we are confident that the population of the state will not feel left out.
- Amit Shah has been instrumental in making the BJP the world's most important political party and popular in UP. The result is in front of us.
- It's not just a position for me, we are also responsible for the well-being of the state and its populace.
- I would request you all to thank the BJP leadership, PM Modi and hardworking members for this landslide victory.
- Sabka saath and sabka vikas ki raah pe chalenge.
- I promise and will ensure there would be no discrimination based on caste, creed or colour community.
- PM wants that every citizen must benefit from the schemes of the government. We all are just representatives to realise his dream.
- I might not be available in Gorakhpur as much as I would want to, but a solution would be provided for all the problems.
- We would dedicate ourselves to the service of the state.
- No new decisions will be taken which were not mentioned in the manifesto.
- We will fulfil all our promises.
- UP will be turned into a developed state.
- We need your support to make that happen.
- We are devoted to the state, there would be no corruption.
- Goondaraaj will end. Gorakhpur has been a laboratory for all such criminal activities. People would be scared if you told them you were from Gorakhpur.
- Under PM Modi's leadership, we will develop the state.
- We will keep coming back to you asking for your support and feedback.
- Safety will be guaranteed, we want your blessings and support.
- I am one of you and I will work for all the parts of UP, not just Gorakhpur or eastern UP.
- Your support will be my strength to ensure law and order, safety.
- Josh mein hosh na khone ki stithi aani nahi chahiye.
- We have formed anti-romeo sqauds destructive minds, eve-teasers will be dealt with