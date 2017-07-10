Live Updates: Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Attacked By Terrorists In Anantnag, 7 Killed

Here are the updates of this story:



22:34 (IST) Mehbooba Mufti has condemned the attack in a statement, saying: "This is an assault on our values and traditions which we hold dear. We will leave no stone unturned to root out the perpetrators of this heinous crime."

22:33 (IST) Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Governor NN Vohra, assured full assistance to help the injured.

22:28 (IST) Terrorists launched the attack on the bus at 8:20 pm in the Bantegoo area of the district, said officials.



Terrorists launched the attack on the bus at 8:20 pm in the Bantegoo area of the district, said officials. 22:27 (IST) The police claimed the bus driver had violated rules for the pilgrimage, which state that no yatra vehicle should be on a highway after 7 pm, reported news agency Press Trust of India. 22:26 (IST) The bus, which was from Gujarat, was reportedly not part of the main yatra convoy and was not registered with the shrine board, the Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF said. 22:23 (IST) Internet services in Kashmir have been blocked after Amarnath pilgrims in a bus were attacked by terrorists in Anantnag district.



