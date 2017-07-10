Live Updates: Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Attacked By Terrorists In Anantnag, 7 Killed

All India | | Updated: July 10, 2017 22:34 IST
20 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Live Updates: Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Attacked By Terrorists In Anantnag, 7 Killed
A bus carrying Amarnath yatris, reportedly not a part of the main yatra convoy, was today attacked by terrorists when they opened fire, killing seven pilgrims and injuring 12 others. The attack that took place at Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district at 8.20 pm. There is high-security at Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur and internet services have also been suspended.
 

Here are the updates of this story:




Jul 10, 2017
22:34 (IST)
Mehbooba Mufti has condemned the attack in a statement, saying: "This is an assault on our values and traditions which we hold dear. We will leave no stone unturned to root out  the perpetrators of this heinous crime."
Jul 10, 2017
22:33 (IST)
Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Governor NN Vohra, assured full assistance to help the injured.
Jul 10, 2017
22:28 (IST)
Terrorists launched the attack on the bus at 8:20 pm in the Bantegoo area of the district, said officials.

Jul 10, 2017
22:27 (IST)
The police claimed the bus driver had violated rules for the pilgrimage, which state that no yatra vehicle should be on a highway after 7 pm, reported news agency Press Trust of India.
Jul 10, 2017
22:26 (IST)
The bus, which was from Gujarat, was reportedly not part of the main yatra convoy and was not registered with the shrine board, the Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF said.
Jul 10, 2017
22:23 (IST)
Internet services in Kashmir have been blocked after Amarnath pilgrims in a bus were attacked by terrorists in Anantnag district.
No more content

Trending

Share this story on

20 Shares
ALSO READDeepika Padukone Is Who Novak Djokovic Really Wants To Date, Claims His Alleged Ex
Amarnath Yatra

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersMOM Movie ReviewSpiderman Homecoming Movie Review

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................