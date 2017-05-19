Landslide On Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway, 1500 Pilgrims Feared Stranded

Efforts are on to provide all facilities to 1,000-1,500 pilgrims who are at Joshimath, Karnaprayag, Pipalkoti, Govindghat and Badrinath.

All India | Updated: May 19, 2017
Border Roads Organisation personnel are engaged in clearing the roads.

Gopeshwar:  Hundreds of pilgrims are feared stranded after a landslide occurred near Vishnuprayag in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district blocking the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway.

District Collector Ashish Joshi said that BRO (Border Roads Organisation) personnel are engaged in clearing the roads and it could be opened for the traffic by the afternoon tomorrow.

He also said efforts are on to provide all facilities to 1,000-1,500 pilgrims who are at Joshimath, Karnaprayag, Pipalkoti, Govindghat and Badrinath.

