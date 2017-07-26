Nitish Kumar Has Murder Taint, Says Bitter Lalu Yadav

Here are other points that Mr Yadav made:
- We are largest party, we have a claim to power
- Nitish Kumar has murder taint on him, we never raised it
- Nitish Kumar faced charges worse than corruption, we knew it
- Nitish Kumar understood he wouldn't be able to survive, he joined hands with BJP and RSS
- I told Nitish Kumar not to resign, public voted alliance for 5 years
- Nitish Kumar didn't even ask for Tejashwi's resignation. What did we do?
- He only said we should clarify on the charges in the public domain.
- I talked to Nitishji last night and said if there was any misunderstanding, we can talk it out.