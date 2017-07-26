Nitish Kumar Has Murder Taint, Says Bitter Lalu Yadav

We are largest party, we have a claim to power

Nitish Kumar has murder taint on him, we never raised it

Nitish Kumar faced charges worse than corruption, we knew it

Nitish Kumar understood he wouldn't be able to survive, he joined hands with BJP and RSS

I told Nitish Kumar not to resign, public voted alliance for 5 years

Nitish Kumar didn't even ask for Tejashwi's resignation. What did we do?

He only said we should clarify on the charges in the public domain.

I talked to Nitishji last night and said if there was any misunderstanding, we can talk it out.

After Nitish Kumar's shock resignation as chief minister of Bihar, his ally Lalu Yadav questioned, "What did we do wrong?" The RJD chief, whose party was the larger partner in the Bihar coalition, also reminded that Mr Kumar had told him he wanted an "RSS-free India" - referring to the ruling BJP's ideological mentor.Here are other points that Mr Yadav made: