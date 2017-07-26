Nitish Kumar Has Murder Taint, Says Bitter Lalu Yadav

RJD chief Lalu Yadav reminded that Nitish Kumar had told him he wanted an "RSS-free India"

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 26, 2017 20:28 IST
Nitish Kumar Has Murder Taint, Says Bitter Lalu Yadav

RJD chief Lalu Yadav speaks after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigns

New Delhi:  After Nitish Kumar's shock resignation as chief minister of Bihar, his ally Lalu Yadav questioned, "What did we do wrong?" The RJD chief, whose party was the larger partner in the Bihar coalition, also reminded that Mr Kumar had told him he wanted an "RSS-free India" - referring to the ruling BJP's ideological mentor.

Here are other points that Mr Yadav made:
  • We are largest party, we have a claim to power
  • Nitish Kumar has murder taint on him, we never raised it
  • Nitish Kumar faced charges worse than corruption, we knew it
  • Nitish Kumar understood he wouldn't be able to survive, he joined hands with BJP and RSS
  • I told Nitish Kumar not to resign, public voted alliance for 5 years
  • Nitish Kumar didn't even ask for Tejashwi's resignation. What did we do?
  • He only said we should clarify on the charges in the public domain.
  • I talked to Nitishji last night and said if there was any misunderstanding, we can talk it out.


Lalu YadavNitish KumarTejashwi YadavCBINarendra Modi

