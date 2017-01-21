Lakhs Join 11,000-Km-Long Human Chain Supporting Prohibition Policy In Bihar

Leaders from almost all parties in Bihar participated in the human chain in Patna. (PTI)

Many schoolchildren also participated in the human chain supporting liquor ban in state.

Lakhs of people across Bihar on Saturday, including men, women and children, formed a human chain in support of government's liquor prohibition policy introduced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.Bihar Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh claimed that they were forming "the world's longest human chain of over 11,000 km" to support prohibition of liquor in the state. Three satellites, including one foreign and two of Indian Space Research Organisation, four aircraft, two helicopters and 40 drones obtained images of the human chain, officials said.Mr Kumar, his major ally RJD chief Lalu Prasad and the Congress participated in the human chain. Even opposition BJP leaders lent support to the movement.The support from BJP came for a reason, claimed the leaders. Earlier this month, BJP leaders admitted that the decision to join the Chief Minister's campaign stemmed from PM Modi praising Nitish Kumar's liquor ban as "inspirational" at a public meeting in capital Patna. He had said every citizen must ensure its success. That endorsement by PM, they said, left them with no scope but to join the human chain.Nearly 20 million people joined hands across the state from 12:15 pm to 1 pm, the officials added. Lalit Kishore, an advocate for government clarified couple of days back that participation in human chain programme is voluntary and "there is no mandatory order for participation".Chief Minister Nitish Kumar imposed the liquor ban in the state on April 5, 2016.