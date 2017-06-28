Opposition Candidate For President, Meira Kumar Files Nomination Papers

Meira Kumar, the joint opposition's candidate for President, who called this election "a battle of ideologies", filed her nomination papers for the July 17 presidential election. Ms Kumar is reported to have filed a set of four nomination papers before the Lok Sabha Secretary General which are being proposed and seconded by leaders of several opposition parties.Yesterday, Ms Kumar, 72, had appealed to lawmakers who elect the President to follow their "inner conscience" when voting. She said "freedom of press, social justice and the destruction of the caste structure" are at the core of the ideology that united the parties that have fielded her for President against the ruling BJP-led national alliance's nominee Ram Nath Kovind.