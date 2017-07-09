Jharkhand Chief Minister 'Lets' Women Wash His Feet, Activists Hang Him Out To Dry

Highlights Video shows two women washing feet of Raghubar Das in Jamshedpur Jharkhand Chief Minister was attending a Guru Purnima event Raghubar Das, 62, is Jharkhand's first non-tribal Chief Minister

A video that shows two women washing the feet of Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das at an event to mark Guru Purnima has gone viral online.Two women are seen sitting on the ground pouring water at the Chief Minister's feet. Mr Das is seen with his feet placed in a huge plate and praying as the women pour water with rose petals. After washing his feet, the two women get up and greet the minister.The event was held at Jameshedpur's Brahma Lok Dham. The video also shows Raghubar Das, 62, being welcomed for the 'Guru Mahotsav' event with confetti.Predictably, the Chief Minister has drawn flak from women's rights activists and opposition parties.Bengaluru-based activist Brinda Adige said, "That is unacceptable. This practice is not acceptable and is not becoming of a CM,"Congress leader Ranjeet Ranjan said, "When the matters of washing feet or serving comes then why only women are made to done that."He took charge as the first non-tribal Chief Minister of Jharkhand in December 2014 after the BJP and the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) won the state polls.