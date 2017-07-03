Jail Up To 3 Years For Running Hookah Bar In Gujarat President Pranab Mukherjee has given his assent to a bill to ban hookah bars in the state, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said in a statement.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Apart from three-year jail term, the law provides a maximum fine of Rs 50,000. (Representational) Ahmedabad: Running



"The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (Gujarat Amendment) Bill, 2017 had been passed by the Gujarat Assembly in February and sent to Governor O P Kohli," he said in the statement. The law is also known as the COTP Act.



"After giving his approval, the governor had sent the Bill to the president, who gave his assent recently. From now onwards, the state government will take strict action as per the new Act against those, who found to be running such hookah joints in the state," the minister said in the statement.



Under the amended law, running a hookah bar in Gujarat will be considered a cognisable offence, which would attract a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 and a jail term of up to three years, but not less than a year.



Mr Jadeja said the Act was amended in order to put a total ban on hookah bars in the state and save young people from falling prey to this "new addiction, which is more dangerous than cigarettes".



"Since hookah was not covered under the COTP Act of 2003, we brought this Bill to make necessary amendments in the Act to cover all kinds of activities associated with hookah bars. Our aim is to protect our youth from this dangerous addiction, which causes





Running hookah bars in Gujarat will now be punishable with a maximum jail term of three years. President Pranab Mukherjee has given his assent to a bill to ban hookah bars in the state, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said in a statement."The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (Gujarat Amendment) Bill, 2017 had been passed by the Gujarat Assembly in February and sent to Governor O P Kohli," he said in the statement. The law is also known as the COTP Act."After giving his approval, the governor had sent the Bill to the president, who gave his assent recently. From now onwards, the state government will take strict action as per the new Act against those, who found to be running such hookah joints in the state," the minister said in the statement.Under the amended law, running a hookah bar in Gujarat will be considered a cognisable offence, which would attract a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 and a jail term of up to three years, but not less than a year.Mr Jadeja said the Act was amended in order to put a total ban on hookah bars in the state and save young people from falling prey to this "new addiction, which is more dangerous than cigarettes"."Since hookah was not covered under the COTP Act of 2003, we brought this Bill to make necessary amendments in the Act to cover all kinds of activities associated with hookah bars. Our aim is to protect our youth from this dangerous addiction, which causes various kinds of cancer ," Mr Jadeja said.