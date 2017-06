GSLV Mk III launch: ISRO suggests that the first person to fly into space from India be a woman.

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to launch a mega rocket, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III, or the GSLV Mk III, this Monday that will take India one step closer to sending its own astronauts in space. The vehicle will be launched from the agency's headquarters in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 5 pm tomorrow. If the launch is successful, ISRO plans to seek Rs 12,500 crore from the centre to station Indians in space after flying them from Indian soil in an indigenously manufactured rocket. Till now, only a handful of countries have attempted sending astronauts into space. These include: Russia, USA and China.