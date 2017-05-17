India To Build 10 Heavy Water Nuclear Reactors, Create 33,000 Jobs

India will develop 10 heavy water nuclear reactors - a plan the government says will generate business worth 70,000 crores and create 33,000 jobs.The cabinet cleared the plan today, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal after a attending meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.For years, India had been pushing to develop indigenous technology in nuclear power. Currently the country is generating 6,780 MW nuclear power. Building capacity for another 6,700 MW is in the pipeline.Heavy water reactors are more efficient and get more output for the same quantity of uranium than one using normal water.Out of India's 20 operational nuclear reactors, 18 use heavy water, which is water composed of hydrogen isotope deuterium. But most of the reactors have lower capacity. The new reactors will generate 700 MW power each.