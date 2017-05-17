India To Build 10 Heavy Water Nuclear Reactors, Create 33,000 Jobs

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 17, 2017 17:29 IST
10 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
India To Build 10 Heavy Water Nuclear Reactors, Create 33,000 Jobs

The plan to build 10 nuclear reactors will generate business worth Rs 70,000 crore.

New Delhi:  India will develop 10 heavy water nuclear reactors - a plan the government says will generate business worth 70,000 crores and create 33,000 jobs.

The cabinet cleared the plan today, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal after a attending meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For years, India had been pushing to develop indigenous technology in nuclear power. Currently the country is generating 6,780 MW nuclear power. Building capacity for another 6,700 MW is in the pipeline.

Heavy water reactors are more efficient and get more output for the same quantity of uranium than one using normal water.

Out of India's 20 operational nuclear reactors, 18 use heavy water, which is water composed of hydrogen isotope deuterium. But most of the reactors have lower capacity. The new reactors will generate 700 MW power each.

Trending

Share this story on

10 Shares
ALSO READRajinikanth's Answer To BJP's Invite Is Not A No
Heavy water reactornuclear reactor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreWanna Cry RansomwareMeri Pyaari BinduSarkar 3HTC U11

................................ Advertisement ................................