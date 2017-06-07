India Hopes To Achieve Climate Targets Before Time, Says Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan has denied the allegation of US President Donald Trump that India will double coal production till 2020, saying the country is hoping to achieve climate targets "well before time".Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed that India will ensure that 40 per cent of energy used by the nation will come from non-fossil fuels and rapidly developing renewable energy sources by 2030. India, the minister said, is moving ahead to meet that goal.Last week, while announcing that the US will pull out of the Paris Climate Accord, President Trump had singled out India, claiming the deal allows India to build hundreds of coal plants and double coal production till 2020.Dr Harsh Vardhan, who is attending the 8th Clean Energy Ministerial in Beijing, said forums like it -- and the Second Mission Innovation that is taking place alongside -- go a long way in helping share clean technologies and practical experiences.The minister participated at the launch ceremony of the Mission Innovation Challenge on smart grids -- an effort India is leading. Indian scientists presented a report about research development and deployment of smart grids in the country. It was PM Modi who coined the term "Mission Innovation" - a global initiative to increase the use of clean energy that involves 23 nations, including the European Union.Regarding China's aggressive moves to cut down on its coal dependence and increase the use of renewable energy sources, the minister said it is necessary for all to put in their best efforts. For India, he said, it comes easy as "worshipping nature is part of our DNA and we know the importance of clean air and our rivers".