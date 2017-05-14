As India Boycotts China Meet, A Message Seen In President Xi Jinping's Remarks: 10 Points

India has strongly objected to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which runs through PoK.
New Delhi: India has boycotted a two-day summit that began today in China on its ambitious initiative on boosting the country's trade links to the rest of the world. Called the 'One Belt, One Road (OBOR), the project seeks to link the country with Africa, Asia and Europe through an enormous network of ports, railways, roads and industrial parks. India has said that the connectivity initiative "must be pursued in a manner that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity."
Here are the latest developments to this big story:
India's opposition to the initiative is rooted in the CPEC (the China Pakistan Economic Corridor) - a key part of the project - that runs through Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir or PoK. New Delhi has strongly objected to the project, maintaining that PoK is a part of India, not Pakistan.
"Regarding the so-called 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor', which is being projected as the flagship project of the... OBOR, the international community is well aware of India's position... No country can accept a project that ignores its core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said in a strongly-worded statement last evening."
"Guided by our principled position in the matter, we have been urging China to engage in a meaningful dialogue on its connectivity initiative," the statement said, adding, "We are awaiting a positive response from the Chinese side".
While India has skipped the summit, neighbouring Nepal confirmed its participation on Friday. Leaders from 29 countries including Sri Lanka and Pakistan are attending the forum, which ends on Monday.
The US too decided to attend the meet, marking a U-turn in its position.
"We should build an open platform of cooperation and uphold and grow an open world economy," Chinese President Xi Jinping told the opening of the summit on his ambitious new Silk Road plan which was unveiled in 2013.
Some Western diplomats have expressed unease about both the summit and the plan as a whole, seeing it as an attempt to promote Chinese influence globally.
China has rejected criticism of the plan and the summit, saying the scheme is open to all, is a win-win and aimed only at promoting prosperity. "What we hope to create is a big family of harmonious co-existence," President Xi said, adding pursuit of the initiative will not resort to outdated geopolitical manoeuvring.
Referring to the controversies that plague the Chinese plan, India, on Saturday, said, "We are of firm belief that connectivity initiatives must be based on universally recognized international norms, good governance, rule of law, openness, transparency and equality. Connectivity initiatives must follow principles of financial responsibility to avoid projects that would create unsustainable debt burden for communities; balanced ecological and environmental protection and preservation standards; transparent assessment of project costs; and skill and technology transfer to help long term running and maintenance of the assets created by local communities."
India's decision to skip the summit comes at a time of a sharp downturn in ties. New Delhi is upset over China's refusal to allow it entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group, a global cartel that controls nuclear trade, and over Beijing blocking a request at the UN to sanction Masood Azhar, the Pakistan-based head of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, which has attacked military bases in India.