As India Boycotts China Meet, A Message Seen In President Xi Jinping's Remarks: 10 Points

India has strongly objected to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which runs through PoK.

New Delhi: India has boycotted a two-day summit that began today in China on its ambitious initiative on boosting the country's trade links to the rest of the world. Called the 'One Belt, One Road (OBOR), the project seeks to link the country with Africa, Asia and Europe through an enormous network of ports, railways, roads and industrial parks. India has said that the connectivity initiative "must be pursued in a manner that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity."