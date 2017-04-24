In Worst Attack In Years, 26 CRPF Men Killed By Naxals In Chhattisgarh's Sukma District: 10 Developments

The injured men have been air-lifted and sent to Raipur and Jagdalpur for treatment.
New Delhi: In the deadliest Maoist attack since April 2010, 26 men of the Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF died this afternoon in Chhattisgarh's Sukma area. Six people were injured. The well-planned massacre was carried out by nearly 300 Maoists, a survivor said. At the time, the 99-member CRPF team was carrying out a sanitization exercise for an under-construction road in the area. Sukma is part of south Bastar, which for decades has suffered the Maoist menace. Since April 2010, nearly 200 security personnel have died in six major attacks in Chhattisgarh.
Here are the top 10 facts in this big story:
The attack at Kalapathar area of south Bastar region had started around 1 pm. The Maoists had first sent locals to find out the position of the CRPF, a survivor, Sher Mohammad, told the media.
"We were set upon by 300 of them... villagers, women and the militia-types in black uniforms. They carried automatic weapons, AK 47, INSAS rifles," he said.
The six injured jawans have been air-lifted and sent to Raipur for treatment. Some of them are said to be critical. One of the injured men succumbed to injuries while being evacuated by air.
"We are yet to account for all the personnel and a search is on. Around 7 to 8 boys are still missing," news agency Press Trust of India quoted a CRPF officer as saying.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and tweeted, "We are proud of the valour of our @crpfindia personnel. The sacrifice of the martyrs will not go in vain".
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted to say his deputy Hansraj Ahir is going to Chhattisgarh to take stock of the situation.
After the attack, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh cut short his visit to Delhi and rushed back to Raipur for an emergency meeting.
On April 6, 2010, 76 personnel of the CRPF died in Dantewada as they were on an area domination exercise. Two months later, on June 29. 26 CRPF men were killed in Narayanpur.
On 11 March this year, 12 CRPF men were killed and four were injured in an ambush there. The forces were providing security cover for road construction on the Bheji-Gorkha-Injiram Axis area.
After the attack, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said it was a sign of the "frustration" of the Maoists because of the "unprecedented success" of the security operations against them. In a statement in Lok Sabha, the minister said in 2016, 135 extremists were killed and 700 were arrested.