In Worst Attack In Years, 26 CRPF Men Killed By Naxals In Chhattisgarh's Sukma District: 10 Developments

The injured men have been air-lifted and sent to Raipur and Jagdalpur for treatment.

New Delhi: In the deadliest Maoist attack since April 2010, 26 men of the Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF died this afternoon in Chhattisgarh's Sukma area. Six people were injured. The well-planned massacre was carried out by nearly 300 Maoists, a survivor said. At the time, the 99-member CRPF team was carrying out a sanitization exercise for an under-construction road in the area. Sukma is part of south Bastar, which for decades has suffered the Maoist menace. Since April 2010, nearly 200 security personnel have died in six major attacks in Chhattisgarh.