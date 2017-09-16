In Video, Bengal Minister Threatens To Slap Banker For Technical Failure

In a widely-shared video, a minister in West Bengal can be seen threatening and verbally abusing the staff at a bank for alleged mismanagement. The video shows Rabindra Nath Ghosh, a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, threatening to slap a bank staffer inside the office of Union Bank of India in north Bengal's Cooch Behar district.The incident, according to news agency ANI, occurred on Friday afternoon when the minister was passing by the bank and noticed a large gathering of people outside the bank. On enquiring, he was reportedly told by the angry customers that the bank has not been serving them for the last 10 days, claiming a technical failure.Mr Ghosh, along with harried customers, went inside the bank and enquired about the issue. "Who is responsible for your business?" Mr Ghosh can be seen demanding an answer from a bank staffer. "The head office," said the banker.In no time, the enquiry turned into a verbal spat and ended with a threat.Neither Rabindra Nath Ghosh nor the ruling Trinamool Congress has reacted to the video.