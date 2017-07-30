How To Watch PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat Today In the last episode of the programme, PM Narendra Modi had recalled the emergency period of the 80s terming it 'darkest day for India'.

PM #NarendraModi to share his thoughts with people in his #MannKiBaat programme on #AllIndiaRadio at 11 am. #PMonAIRpic.twitter.com/gcRpdyVYpt — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 30, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his Mann ki Baat to the entire nation in the 34th edition of his monthly radio address today.In the last episode of the programme, PM Modi had recalled the emergency period of the 80s terming it 'darkest day for India'. "No Indian, no patriot can ever forget the 1975 Emergency," PM Modi had said. "June 25 was the darkest day in the history of India and its democracy as the whole nation had turned into a prison and the press had become ineffective," he added. The day of his talk fell on 42nd anniversary of the Emergency.The 'Mann ki baat' will be webcast live on NDTV.com . The monthly programme will also be telecast on public broadcaster Doordarshan. This address is popular on All India Radio as well.The radio programme will be aired on All India Radio at 11 am on Sunday, July 30.Apart from the original address in Hindi, regional versions are broadcast in 18 languages and 33 dialects on the same day after the completion of the original broadcast in their respective regions. It is also broadcast in English and Sanskrit.A day prior to the PM Modi's Mann ki Baat, union minister Piyush Goyal addressed citizens in Mumbai about the PM's programme.The show seems to be quite popular among audiences across the country. It has generated revenue of nearly Rs 10 crore for the All India Radio (AIR) in the last two fiscal years. Information and Broadcast ministry had revealed in the Parliament this year that in 2016-17, the show's revenue was to the tune of Rs 5.19 crore, while it was Rs 4.78 crore in 2015-16.It was launched on October 3, 2014, shortly after Narendra Modi was elected Prime Minister.