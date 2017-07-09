Guru Purnima 2017: History, Importance And Significance Of This Full Moon Night In some parts of India, it is also called Ved Vyas puja (after saint Vyas). Ascetics in some parts of India still honour the saint with a pooja.

Legend has it that after Sage Vyas wrote Rig-Veda, Sama-Veda, Yajur-Veda, and Atharva-Veda, he recited it to the God of creation or birth, Lord Brahma, thereby lending them religious importance.



Most believe that a devotee can choose to worship any of the two of three main Gods in Hindu religion, Lord Shiva or Lord Vishnu.



The manner in which this day was celebrated has been a journey in itself. While in ancient history expression of gratitude involved touching guru's feet, fasting and holding a celebration for him or her, it has now metamorphosised into celebration of varied scale and manner. Schools and colleges hold special events to celebrate this day.



Gurus, in practise are not just teachers. Hence, many even thank their parents for imbibing purposeful knowledge into their kids. Some people even say that if one's own life is a teacher, one could honour oneself with a treat too.



Since the day is celebrated based on star positions that the Hindi calendar follows, the day doesn't follow on the same day every year. Last year, Guru Purnima was celebrated on 19th July.



