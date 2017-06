The new tax system was launched at a function in Central Hall of Parliament on Friday midnight.

The historic GST or goods and services tax has become a reality. The new tax system was launched at a function in Central Hall of Parliament on Friday midnight. GST, which embodies the principle of "one nation, one tax, one market" is aimed at unifying the country's $2 trillion economy and 1.3 billion people into a common market. Under GST, goods and services fall under five tax categories: 0 per cent, 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent. For corporates, the elimination of multiple taxes will improve the ease of doing business. And for consumers, the biggest advantage would be in terms of a reduction in the overall tax burden on goods.