Union minister Venkaiah Naidu is convening an all-party meet ahead of Parliament session. (File)

New Delhi: The government has called an all-party meeting at 11 this morning, a day ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament where it is preparing to face a united opposition - a bloc of 18 parties - on a host of issues including the landmark Goods and Services Tax (GST), introduced just days ago. "We are ready to debate any issue... Want a constructive parliament session," union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said ahead of the meeting in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present.