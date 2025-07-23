Op Sindoor Debate In Rajya Sabha Next Tuesday, PM Modi To Take Part

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on Operation Sindoor - India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack - next week, sources told NDTV Wednesday afternoon. The Prime Minister will address the Rajya Sabha on this topic next Tuesday, i.e., July 29, source said.

A discussion on the Pahalgam attack and India's military counter had been demanded by the opposition after the terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people. The opposition had also demanded the Prime Minister address Parliament on the armed forces' action.

Under pressure, the government pencilled in a 16-hour debate for the second week.

The opposition wanted the debate to be held this week, but had to accept the revised schedule, or risk not hearing from Mr Modi, after the Prime Minister's visit to London - where he is expected to sign a multi-crore free trade agreement with the United Kingdom - was confirmed.

Op Sindoor was a tri-service military mission that targeted nine terror camps and bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7. That was followed by Pak firing missiles and armed drones at Indian military bases and civilian centres, prompting a fierce response.

Military action eventually stopped after a ceasefire between Islamabad and Delhi.

The terror attack that triggered India's miltary response, Op Sindoor, and the exchange of missiles, and the ceasefire itself will all be discussed during this debate.

This will include United States President Donald Trump repeatedly claiming credit for the ceasefire. despite the India making it clear cessation of hostilities was negotiated directly with Pak. Mr Trump's claims have been red-flagged by the opposition.

Earlier today, Mr Modi hailed Operation Sindoor as a 'vijay utsav' (a 'victory celebration') for the nation, describing it as a shining testament to the strength and precision of the Indian military.