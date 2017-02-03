Goa Elections 2017: Pink Teddy Bears For Women First-Time Voters Draws Mixed Reviews

Pink "women-only" polling booths have been set up in every constituency of the popular holiday state, where elections will be held tomorrow. Those voting for the first time will be handed pink teddy bears.
Pink balloons and pink posters with women's empowerment messages at the booths are aimed at "encouraging women to vote", say officials.
The booths will only have women officers and security personnel.
"Generally women security personnel go home at night but because this is women only, they have been specially asked to stay at night," said a polling officer at a booth in Panjim.
Overkill, some may say. It is the teddy bears that many see as misguided and completely unnecessary stereotyping.
"I think it's a little stupid. Not all women like pink! And I will go and cast my vote even without the coaxing," said Glenda, a first-time voter.
"That is not why I'm going to go and vote!" Elizabeth, another first-timer, said. She admitted, however, that she is looking forward to her first election. "Yes, I like teddy bears so I'm a little excited."
Results of elections in Goa and four other states will be announced on March 11.
Goa has close to six lakh women voters. Some 250 candidates are contesting for the 40-member state assembly. Thousands of police and security personnel have been posted.
Goa will be the first State where polling will be webcast.