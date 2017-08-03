From BPOs To Bug Fixing: IT Jobs That May Disappear Soon

However, all IT job roles are not equally exposed with traditional human roles in the BPO sector and software testing being more prone to automation compared with other sectors. According to research by Simplilearn, an online professional education platform, the following IT jobs are at expected to massively decline over the next five years:
1) Manual Testing: This is a type of software testing where testers manually execute the cases without using any automation tools to check the software for defects.
2) Infrastructure Management: These jobs test infrastructure components of organisations, thereby reducing the chances of downtime and improving the performance of their IT infrastructure.
3) BPO: Business process outsourcing involves the contracting of the operations and responsibilities of non-core or administrative processes to third-party vendors.