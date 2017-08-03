From BPOs To Bug Fixing: IT Jobs That May Disappear Soon

Estimates say that automation is likely to lead to a 14 percent decline in India's IT workforce.

All India | | Updated: August 03, 2017 21:29 IST
23 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
From BPOs To Bug Fixing: IT Jobs That May Disappear Soon

Automation has been a major cause of concern for IT employees and jobseekers.

Reports of job cuts in the IT industry due to automation have been a major cause of concern for the employees and jobseekers. As digitisation and automation transform the way businesses interact with their customers and execute their internal processes, human roles are being minimised leaving many techies worried if their positions would become obsolete, rendering them jobless. HfS Research, a US-based business advisory firm, estimates that automation is likely to lead to a 14 per cent decline in India’s IT workforce with four million IT jobs at risk by 2021.

However, all IT job roles are not equally exposed with traditional human roles in the BPO sector and software testing being more prone to automation compared with other sectors. According to research by Simplilearn, an online professional education platform, the following IT jobs are at expected to massively decline over the next five years:

1) Manual Testing:  This is a type of software testing where testers manually execute the cases without using any automation tools to check the software for defects. 

it job skills
 

2) Infrastructure Management: These jobs test infrastructure components of organisations, thereby reducing the chances of downtime and improving the performance of their IT infrastructure.

it job skills2

3) BPO: Business process outsourcing  involves the contracting of the operations and responsibilities of non-core or administrative processes to third-party vendors.

it jobskills3
4) System Maintenance: This involves modification of a software product after delivery to correct faults and design errors to improve performance.
 
it jobskills4


Trending

Share this story on

23 Shares
ALSO READCongress Protests Over Using CRPF Personnel During Raids On Minister
IT sectorIndiaJobskillsIT industryIT industry hiringbug fixingbpo jobsreskilling IT workersIT jobs indiaIT job cuts

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMubarakanIndu SarkarMunna MichaelDunkirkAmazon Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................