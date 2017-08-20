Former Hockey Player Stabbed To Death By Wife In Mumbai

All India | | Updated: August 20, 2017 23:47 IST
Apaiyya Chenanda and his wife Amita had an argument over some issue

Mumbai:  Mumbai: A 52-year-old former hockey player was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife over some dispute in suburban Malad.

Apaiyya Chenanda and his wife Amita had an argument over some issue at around 1 pm yesterday. The dispute escalated into a fight and during the scuffle Amita stabbed her husband, said a police official.

"Even though the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, dispute appears to be the immediate reason behind the killing," a senior police official attached to Malad police station said.

Meanwhile, a television actress, who stays on the 26th floor of the same building, said, "My domestic help heard a scream at around 1:15 pm and found Amita lying near her door and writhing in pain.

"He then went down and informed the security guards about the incident, but they refused any help and instead asked the domestic help to call police helpline number."

