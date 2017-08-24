For Ram Rahim Verdict, Tension And Followers Build In Panchkula: 10 Facts

Tens of thousands of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's supporters are already camped out across Panchkula
Panchkula: A court at Panchkula in Haryana will tomorrow deliver a verdict in the case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, dubbed the "guru in bling" for his penchant for ornate clothes and jewellery. Tens of thousands of his followers have descended on the city, just 11 km from Chandigarh, triggering concerns of violence after the verdict.
Here are the 10 latest developments in this big story:
The army is on standby both in Panchkula, where the court's verdict is expected at 2.30 pm, and in Sirsa, which hosts the main headquarters of Ram Rahim.
A near curfew situation has unfolded in Panchkula but not before huge amounts of Ram Rahim followers managed to work their way into the city in a show of solidarity with their chief.
Mobile internet services have been frozen in Haryana, though the police in Gurgaon tweeted that the satellite city, where top international firms have large offices, will not be affected.
The centre has already sent paramilitary troops to add to the many layers of police guarding Panchkula.
Ram Rahim, the charismatic spiritual head of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect, has denied that he sexually exploited two female followers in 2002.
The self-styled "godman" urged his supporters against violence and said he would personally appear in court.
Government offices in Panchkula and Chandigarh will be closed tomorrow along with schools and colleges. At least 20 trains have been cancelled on routes that include Panchkula.
Roads into Panchkula were blockaded last evening and three stadiums in Punjab and Haryana have been set aside as makeshift prisons in case of trouble, officials said.