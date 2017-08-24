For Ram Rahim Verdict, Tension And Followers Build In Panchkula: 10 Facts

Tens of thousands of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's supporters are already camped out across Panchkula

Panchkula: A court at Panchkula in Haryana will tomorrow deliver a verdict in the case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, dubbed the "guru in bling" for his penchant for ornate clothes and jewellery. Tens of thousands of his followers have descended on the city, just 11 km from Chandigarh, triggering concerns of violence after the verdict.