For 95% Commuters, Bullet Train Means Nothing: Bibek Debroy To NDTV India's first bullet train project, work on which was launched by PM Narendra Modi and Japan's Shinzo Abe, will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

PM Narendra Modi and Japan's Shinzo Abe launched work on the bullet train project.



"95% people are those that travel in unreserved compartments, and not Rajdhani or Shatabdi. To them this day counts for nothing," said Dr Debroy, who is a member of the NITI Aayog, the government's main policy think-tank.



and Japanese premier Shinzo Abe launched the Ahemdabad-Mumbai bullet train project today, which is to be completed in 2022, and will link the two huge trading centres in a 2-hour journey. Japan is providing 85 percent of the cost of the new train link in soft loans.

Bibek Debroy said the bullet train project could help raise the value of surrounding areas.



But Dr Debroy, who has chaired a committee that looked at major railway projects, said that the



Abhishek Manusinghvi of the Congress tweeted that the bullet train is a misplaced priority. Shah Jahan's Taj Mahal was accompanied by famine & destitution 4general population. #bullettrain wl run..rest u can guess - Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) September 14, 2017 Totally dismissing this, Dr Debroy explained that the bullet train isn't being funded at the expense of other rail projects. "Even when Japan helped us built the metro, they offered to do that or the bullet train. So the argument doesn't stand," he said. While the government is being attacked over the fact that derailments have risen in the last 10 years claiming 51 per cent of 458 deaths, the economist explained that the reason was tracks being overused so heavily that there was no time for basic upkeeps. "You need to have at least 2 hours daily to just maintain the tracks. These lines are used perhaps every 5 minutes. So the only way is to delay trains. That's the trade-off for safety."

The bullet train project will be a joint venture between the Indian Railways and Japanese firm Shinkansen Technology.



As for whether the 1.1lakh crore project will be viable by the time the loan is paid off in the 50 years granted by Japan, you may need to think again. "I don't think even the Japan bullet trains are viable. Nowhere is it viable, but the real estate around it can be viable," said Dr Debroy.



