Yogi Adityanath Wants Anti-Terror Probe Into Explosive In UP Assembly

Highlights White power, later identified as explosive found in UP assembly About 60 gm of suspicious powder found on a bench in the assembly Rival parties blamed weak security and called for probe

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has called a high level security meet after white powder later identified as an explosive was found in the state assembly in Lucknow.About 60 grams of the suspicious powder was found on one of the benches in the assembly on Wednesday and sent for forensic testing.Sources say late last night, a report of the forensic laboratory said the powder was a plastic explosive, PTEN (Pentaerythritol tetranitrate).The Chief Minister then called an urgent meeting on assembly security.Rival parties alleged that security was weak and called for a probe.Rajendra Chaudhary of the Samajwadi Party said: "If this is the state of affairs that inside the assembly something life this is found, then you can understand the situation of law and order in UP."